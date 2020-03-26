Sahuarita Police Department investigates double homicide, no outstanding suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are dead in an apparent double homicide in Sahuarita.
Officers with the Sahuarita Police Department and crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a home on the 800 block of Vuelta Granadina at 9:25 a.m. March 26, 2020. There, first responders found two people in the home with gunshot trauma.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from SPD.
Detectives are still early in their investigation and do not have any outstanding suspects at this time, the release stated.
Anyone with information on the incident should call 911 or the SPD tip line at (520)-445-7847.
