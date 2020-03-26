Salvation Army plans to deliver food to elderly unable to shop; asks for donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army is increasing efforts to meet human need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization started a nonperishable food and emergency relief supply drive and is asking for donations. Staff members will deliver for community members and citizens age 65 and over.
Contact Genesis Carcamo who speaks both Spanish and English at 520-795-4504 to register.
With an expected spike in requests over the coming weeks, months, and potentially years, ongoing public support will be needed.
The Salvation Army of Tucson is partnering with The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS), the community and local stores to collect food and emergency relief supplies for families in need in Tucson. They need non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies.
Food and supply donations that are desperately needed: juice boxes, canned food, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, water, paper towels, shampoo, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, hand soap, masks, gloves, rubbing alcohol, Ensure, adult briefs.
Please remember that we will be able to meet the needs of the community as long as supplies last.
These collections will take place from now, until May 8 at the following locations:
- For Downtown and West Tucson: The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main, 520-795-9671, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days per week
- For East and Central Tucson: The Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N. Richey, 520-795-4504, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday,
- For North Tucson: The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E. Prince,520-888-1299, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday
- For Green Valley: Salvation Army Green Valley Service Center, 555 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 101A, Green Valley, 520-625-3888, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday
