Tucson man arrested for killing his 17-year-old cousin

Hurtado was reported missing Thursday, March 19, 2020 after Salinas picked her up from Mexico, where she lived with her family, on March 15 and took her back to Tucson for a visit, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department. During an interview, Salinas told investigators he brought Hurtado to his home, located on the 6600 block of east Calle Alegria, where he lived with his live-in girlfriend and their children.