UPDATE: Arizona confirms six deaths from COVID-19; Pima County now has 49 cases of coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported that there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, March 25.
One of those is a Pima County woman in her 50s who had an underlying health condition. The Pima County Health Department confirmed her death Monday, March 23.
As of Wednesday, March 25, there are 49 cases of COVID-19 in Pima County. The PCHD is not identifying patients by name, nor are they saying where they live but a majority of the cases involve patients that are 18 to 40 years old.
KOLD News 13 will continue to update and add links to this story throughout the outbreak. Bookmark this page for the newest information available.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 401 confirmed cases in the state. The Arizona Public Health Laboratory has tested 368 people and ruled out 323, with 53 tests pending. These numbers do not include tests performed by private labs, which have confirmed 357 cases.
A county-by-county breakdown from the AZDHS is below:
- Pima County - 49
- Pinal County - 23
- Cochise County - 2
- Santa Cruz County - 1
- Maricopa County - 251
- Navajo County - 37
- Cococino County - 23
- Apache County - 7
- Yavapai County - 4
- Yuma County - 3
- Graham County - 2
- All other Arizona counties - 0
You can check on the state’s coronavirus numbers HERE.
Health authorities across the country are closely watching the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), a respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China.
This new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe illnesses such as SARS.
Although scientists believe it originated with animals, the virus is now spreading from person to person. Most of the reported cases outside of China involved people who recently traveled there.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are common with coronavirus. In severe cases, patients have pneumnia in both lungs.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for coronavirus. Medical care can help relieve the symptoms.
The easiest way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to practice basic hygiene:
- Wash your hands frequently (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds)
- Cover your mouth (with a tissue or your sleeve) when you cough.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Many household disinfectants tout their ability to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
Lysol and Clorox even mention “human coronavirus” on the back of some of their containers, but do these disinfectants really kill the novel coronavirus?
The United States Environmental Protection Agency is weighing in. The disinfectants are thought to be effective against the novel coronavirus, but it has not been scientifically proven.
The risk of getting novel coronavirus in the U.S. remains low, but Tuesday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official warned that the virus is expected to spread in the U.S.
To avoid catching any virus, practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently. Wipe down your work space. Use a tissue when you sneeze or cough and keep your hands away from your face. Also, don’t share water bottles and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.