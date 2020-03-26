UPDATE: Pima County confirms second death due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported that there have been eight deaths due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, March 26. Two of those are Pima County residents.
The county reported on Thursday that the second death was a man in his 70s with other health conditions that may have put him at higher risk.
The first reported death in the county was a woman in her 50s who had an underlying health condition. The Pima County Health Department confirmed her death Monday, March 23.
As of Thursday, March 26, there are 75 cases of COVID-19 in Pima County. The PCHD is not identifying patients by name, nor are they saying where they live but a majority of the cases involve patients that are 18 to 40 years old.
KOLD News 13 will continue to update and add links to this story throughout the outbreak. Bookmark this page for the newest information available.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 508 confirmed cases in the state. The Arizona Public Health Laboratory has tested 403 people and ruled out 347, with 33 tests pending. These numbers do not include tests performed by private labs, which have confirmed 456 cases.
A county-by-county breakdown from the AZDHS is below:
- Pima County - 75
- Pinal County - 35
- Cochise County - 2
- Santa Cruz County - 2
- Maricopa County - 299
- Navajo County - 43
- Cococino County - 28
- Apache County - 9
- Yavapai County - 5
- Yuma County - 4
- Graham County - 2
- La Paz - 2
- Mohave - 2
- Gila and Graham - 0
You can check on the state’s coronavirus numbers HERE.
Health authorities across the country are closely watching the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), a respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China.
This new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe illnesses such as SARS.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are common with coronavirus. In severe cases, patients have pneumnia in both lungs.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for coronavirus. Medical care can help relieve the symptoms.
The easiest way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to practice basic hygiene:
- Wash your hands frequently (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds)
- Cover your mouth (with a tissue or your sleeve) when you cough.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Many household disinfectants tout their ability to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
Lysol and Clorox even mention “human coronavirus” on the back of some of their containers, but do these disinfectants really kill the novel coronavirus?
The United States Environmental Protection Agency is weighing in. The disinfectants are thought to be effective against the novel coronavirus, but it has not been scientifically proven.
The risk of getting novel coronavirus in the U.S. remains low, but Tuesday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official warned that the virus is expected to spread in the U.S.
To avoid catching any virus, practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently. Wipe down your work space. Use a tissue when you sneeze or cough and keep your hands away from your face. Also, don’t share water bottles and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.