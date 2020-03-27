Crews battle fire at east-side landmark

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to an east-side landmark on Friday, March 27.
Officers from the Tucson Police Department closed Houghton Road between Irvington and Escalante roads while the firefighters staged their vehicles on the roadway outside the driveway to McGraw’s Cantina, 4110 S. Houghton Road. The closure lasted for about an hour until the road was opened shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Smoke could be seen coming from the roof shortly after noon and firefighters climbed up to the roof to spray water on it.
No further details were immediately available.
