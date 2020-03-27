Crocs giving free shoes to health care workers

“Like everyone, we’ve been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. "Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families."