Crocs giving free shoes to health care workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crocs, Inc., makers of the infamous rubber clogs, is helping those who are working to keep us safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
The company said it is offering a free pair of shoes, including free shipping, to healthcare workers across America.
Worker can choose from “select Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work” styles.
You can get the shoes free by going to www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.
“Like everyone, we’ve been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. "Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families."
Rees said the company is prepared to ship up to 10,000 pairs per day.
Crocs will also donate up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed across a number of select healthcare facilities and organizations in a dual effort to get as much product as possible into the hands of those who need it most. .
The company said the website will open for requests at approximately 9 a.m. (Arizona time) each day and will stay open until “that day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled.”
