FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The cold front that brought us a little bit of rain is moving out and behind it, cold temperatures!! Highs for Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s. Things warm into the 70s for Sunday and Monday before and upper level ridge builds in and warms things into the 80s for the end of next week.
FRIDAY: Skies clear with highs in the low 60s. Gusty winds.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
