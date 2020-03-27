GOAT GRABBERS: Two baby goats stolen west of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two baby goats were believed to have been stolen from a Tucson family last night.
The family says both goats are females that are less than a month old that need to be with their mom.
They described both goats as disbudded, meaning the tiny horns have been removed. One of the goats is white with blue eyes and waddles.
They were stolen west of Tucson, in the area of Sandario Road and Snyder Hill Drive.
They reported the possible theft to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and are asking for help from anyone who might know something about this case.
If you have any information, you can call the police station and give them the case number: #200326082.
