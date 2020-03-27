Pima County to close all ramadas in public parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will be closing all ramadas in all its public parks effective March 30.
The action is being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the likelihood that social distancing recommendations of at least six feet would be nearly impossible to monitor.
NRPR will no longer accept ramada reservations until the pandemic passes. Refunds will be issued to anyone who had already made a reservation.
Staff will wrap each ramada with caution tape and install “ramada closed” signs on March 30.
