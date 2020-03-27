Police identify suspect, victim of fatal shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police arrested a Tucson man in connection to a fatal shooting in midtown Monday.
Dwarka Baron, 44, was arrested by officers with the Tucson Police Department for the killing of 35-year-old Charles Viney, who was found shot to death at a home on the 3500 block of east Water Street on Monday night.
Baron is being held at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on first-degree murder charges.
Officers were dispatched late March 23, 2020, to a home on Water Street where they found Viney with clear gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures but Viney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from TPD.
After interviews with witness and Baron, detectives discovered Viney was a temporary resident at the home where he was killed. Recently, Baron and Viney had a “falling out" and Baron shot Viney several times as he sat outside the home, the release stated.
Baron waited at the scene and surrendered to officers once they arrived.
Anyone with additional information can call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.