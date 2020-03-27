Researchers studying how COVID-19 affects pregnancy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, as well as the realities of social distancing, are changing just about everything including pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.
Research is currently underway to understand the impacts of the infection on pregnant women.
While much remains uncertain, a new study by JAMA Pediatrics found out of 33 pregnant women in China infected with the virus, three gave birth to babies with COVID-19.
Health experts still don't know if they passed the virus in the womb or childbirth.
That's why it's very important pregnant women take steps against getting the virus in the first place.
You can help protect yourself by:
- Washing your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- Keeping space between yourselves and others and avoiding crowded spaces.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Practicing respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.
Nurses with the Pima County Health Department say there are some extra steps pregnant women can take to keep their bodies' defenses up too.
"During pregnancy, it’s just really important to make sure you’re eating a balanced diet, that you are getting some physical activity. Find ways to be active, but also rest and take your multivitamins every day,” said Jessica Dalton, nurse manager for the Nurse-Family Partnership Program at the Pima County Health Department.
If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your doctor as soon as possible. To prevent the spread of germs, make sure you call before going to a health facility.
