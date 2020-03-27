Tucson man claims hospital, lab lost his COVID-19 test results, investigation pending

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is frustrated after he claims Banner University Medical Center lost his COVID-19 test.
Matthew Castaneda started feeling sick two weeks ago and had symptoms aligning with COVID-19.
He and his wife went to Banner South on Ajo Way to get tested Friday, March 20. They told him it would take seven to 10 business days for his results.
Then, Thursday, March 26, Castaneda said he received a call from Banner’s follow-up team telling him he had missed an appointment. Castaneda said he did not have an appointment but rather he was awaiting his COVID-19 test results.
“They said, 'well, we don’t know where your results are,” Castaneda said over a video chat Thursday.
It’s upsetting news considering he now has to be re-tested Friday morning and has to stay home from work in fear he may be positive.
“I’m very frustrated. One, I’ve been out of work it’s going on 3 weeks now. I need to know if I can go back to work, I’m losing money," Castaneda said.
KOLD reached out to Banner officials who directed us to Sonora Quest, a private lab that processes tests. Sonora Quest officials said they never received Castaneda’s test swab from Banner.
A spokesperson at Banner told KOLD they are investigating the issue.
Castaneda in the meantime is waiting to hear back with answers as well.
“If I have it, I have it. If I don’t. just let me know so I can move on with my life,” he said.
