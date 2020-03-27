UPDATE: Police say man shot 10-year-old son in murder-suicide

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A father and son were found dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide.
The Sahuarita Police Department said the two were found shot to death in a home in the 800 block of Vuelta Granadina early Thursday, March 26.
Police say 49-year-old Steven Hatch of Tucson shot 10-year-old Caleb Hatch of Sahuarita before turning the gun on himself.
The SPD said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 520-445-7847.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.