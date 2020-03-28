FACT FINDERS: A coworker tested positive for COVID-19. Is it safe to go to work?

“My husband works at the Target distribution center on Rita Rd. As we all know, someone was found positive for Corona Virus there. They last reported to work Sunday March 8th. If my husband works there could he be eligible to be tested? What should we do? It was over two weeks ago but he’s shown no signs of illness. Is it safe to continue working there? According to him, the place isn’t as stocked with sanitizers, wipes, etc. as the company would have everyone believe. What about our 3 y.o daughter?”