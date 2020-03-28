Gov. Doug Ducey adds $50 million to state budget for COVID-19 response, aid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bi-partisan budget agreement Saturday to help fund the state’s COVID-19 response. The bill, which allocates $50 million in spending, will help relieve small businesses, residents facing evictions, food banks and other essential services during the outbreak.
The approved budget also funds teacher pay raises, access to childcare for low-income households, access to mental health services to underserved youth and other state services, according to the governor’s office.
The move comes a day after Ducey signed a statewide bill expanding unemployment benefits Friday, March 27, 2020. The new regulations would allow aid to applicants whose workplaces are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release.
