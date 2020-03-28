Richard Elias, chairman of the county board, has died

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Richard Elias, a longtime elected leader and public servant, died Saturday, March 28 in Pima County. He was 61.
Elias, who represented District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for nearly 20 years, passed away at his home, according to Supervisor Ally Miller and a close friend.
His biography on the Pima County website shows how distinguished the Democrat was. It reads, in part:
Among numerous honors Richard has earned in recent years are: Public Service Award of the University of Arizona Alumni Association; Arizona Minority Bar Association Community Service Award; Job Path’s Jim Haag Award for Vision, Initiative and Perseverance; Sky Island Alliance Public Service Award; National Latino AIDS Awareness Day Special Recognition Award; Salpointe Catholic High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Award.
Condolences are being shared across social media Saturday.
