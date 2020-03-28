Tucson Mayor Romero advises residents to stay home, orders nonessential business to close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has issued a new order, advising residents to stay at home when possible and non essential businesses must close by Saturday morning.
Romero’s declaration stops short of ordering residents to shelter-in-place.
She said she “strongly advises all persons in Tucson to stay at home except as may be needed to address essential needs -- like getting food and prescriptions, traveling to work if employed in an essential function, and getting some exercise and fresh air.”
She also strongly urged hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops to also close, despite the fact they are considered essential under Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s order.
A list of business considered essential by Gov. Ducey’s order can be found below, but it includes health care facilities, construction operations, social services, gas stations, banks, grocery stores and day care centers.
Romero said non essential businesses must close by 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28 and remain closed through Friday, April 17.
- Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;
- Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless;
- Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;
- Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;
- Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation;
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks;
- Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services;
- Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;
- Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;
- Hardware and supply stores;
- Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;
- Mail, post, shipping and logistics;
- Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;
- Laundry services;
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises;
- Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;
- Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;
- Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;
- Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;
- Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;
- Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;
- Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;
- Hotels and motels;
- And funeral services.
