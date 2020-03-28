Tucson restaurants work to stay afloat through curbside, takeout services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many restaurants in Tucson began offering curbside, takeout and delivery options after city officials closed all dine-in services last week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The virus has stolen some of the sunshine from Sunny Daze Cafe in Tucson’s south side. Owners Erika and Mark Bilbo said they’re trying hard to stay open but business is slow. The restaurant often had 400 customers a day, now, without dine-services, the cafe has about 15 orders daily.
Sunny Daze Cafe made the difficult decision to temporarily lay off the majority of its staff.
“They’re family, you know we’re a small mom-and-pop place,” Erika Bilbo said. “We do take care of our employees because they’re like our kids.”
The cafe considered closing but worries about letting its customers down, especially elderly guests who get food from the restaurant on a daily basis.
Baja Cafe on Campbell Avenue has seen a consistency in its curbside service but still had to make major changes to staffing.
“They’re pretty much all collecting unemployment at this point,” Baja Cafe General Manager Zeke Courson said about his staff. “As soon as we can open up fully, with full service dining, we will be bringing them back.”
Courson said the restaurant was typically full with a waitlist before it closed dine-in services last week.
“It’s completely opposite,” he said. “We have cut almost 90 percent of our business off and we are doing enough to keep the doors open.”
During these challenging times, Courson said the restaurant employees are doing their best to stick together.
We're helping people out as much as we can," he said. "Getting food, buying diapers, doing what we can to support our staff."
