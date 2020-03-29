AZ Division of Emergency Management Director resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Director of Emergency Management, Wendy Smith-Reeve, has resigned.
The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs director, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, selected Anthony Cox, the Division of Emergency Management’s deputy director since 2017, to assume the role of acting division director, bringing with him 19 years of experience in the emergency management arena.
“We appreciate Deputy Director Smith-Reeve’s service. As Director of DEMA, I am grateful for Mr. Cox’s willingness to assume the director of the Division of Emergency Management position,” McGuire said. “I have full confidence and trust that Mr. Cox, along with the deep bench of talented and capable leaders on the DEMA team will not miss a beat as we drive on to serve the great state and citizens of Arizona.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.