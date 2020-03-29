Member of Tohono O’odham Nation tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On March 28, 2020, Tohono O’odham Nation Health Care was notified of a positive test result for COVID-19 in a tribal member who lives in Tucson.
Pima County’s first case was reported on March 9, and to date, over 770 cases have been reported across the state.
Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said “The Nation has been preparing for our first COVID-19 case, and there will likely be more to come. Tribal citizens should continue practicing the social distancing and hygiene measures that will help us slow the spread of this virus. Together, we can protect our elders, those with health conditions, and ourselves. The Nation continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal health agencies on our response to the pandemic.”
The Tohono O’odham Nation COVID-19 Unified Command is coordinating operations and response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Information can be found at HERE.
For more information the state of Arizona has set up a website on the COVID-19 response at www.azhealth.gov/COVID19 or residents can call the Arizona COVID Hotline 24-hours a day at 844-542-8201.
