Member of Tohono O’odham Nation tests positive for COVID-19

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said “The Nation has been preparing for our first COVID-19 case, and there will likely be more to come. Tribal citizens should continue practicing the social distancing and hygiene measures that will help us slow the spread of this virus. Together, we can protect our elders, those with health conditions, and ourselves. The Nation continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal health agencies on our response to the pandemic.”