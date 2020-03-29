PCSD: One in custody after “disturbance” NE of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is in custody after sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call northeast of Tucson, according to a release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded Saturday evening to the call in the area of Sabino Canyon Road and Old Sabino Canyon Road, which is just north of River Road.
The release stated no one was hurt and deputies are not searching for any other possible suspects.
Drivers are asked to avoid the general area, or at least be mindful of deputies on scene. The investigation is on-going, according to PCSD.
