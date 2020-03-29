TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 has altered our way of life as we practice social distancing, working remotely or self-isolation. Behavioral health experts say it’s important to recognize these times are tough for everyone and find methods to cope.
"We're going through this global crisis and anxiety is increasing for all of us," said MHC Healthcare's Clinical Behavioral Health Chief Jon Reardon. "Now more than ever, it is important to practice self care."
Reardon said self-care includes following a routine and eating healthy. Meditation and relaxation apps can help promote a healthy well-being. Going outside and exercising, while still practicing social distancing, is beneficial for our mental health, too.
"Getting out, getting some sunshine, getting some regular physical activity is in our best interest," he said.
People can use technology to their advantage by staying connected with loved ones on social media, video chatting or talking on the phone. Many health providers are using telehealth services to allow patients to access counseling and therapy without leaving the comfort of their homes.
Getting adequate sleep is important for self-care and Reardon encourages people find time to unplug from electronics and to avoid reading emails before bed.
Most importantly, we must remember we're not going through this alone, Reardon said.
"Simply taking care of each other, being thankful for the opportunity we have in this challenging time to be together and hopefully stay healthy and safe," he said.
Find resources, recommendations and tips for taking care of mental health during COVID-19 below:
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
American Psychiatric Association
World Health Organization
Centers for Disease Control
Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.