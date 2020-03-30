Banner Health accepting donations of medical supplies and PPE

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Banner Health Foundation is now collecting donated medical supplies and personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Banner Home Health Office, 575 E. River Road in Tucson. Donated supplies will be deployed in Banner Health’s Arizona hospitals and medical centers.
The following unused items are needed. All donations must be in an unopened, sealed box or container:
- Masks (N95 and Surgical/Procedural)
- Disinfecting wipes (Clorox, Lysol, other brands)
- Alcohol-based cleaning wipes such Sani-cloth wipes
- Non-sterile gloves (nitrile)
- Protective face shields or goggles that can be worn over glasses
- Isolation or surgical gowns
- Shoe covers
- Non-perfumed hand sanitizer appropriate for use in a clinical setting, with greater than 60% ethanol alcohol or 70% isopropanol (No gels containing glitter, please)
- Paper towels
- Liquid hand soap
- Homemade masks for optional social-comfort use by Banner’s health care workers (Note these cannot be worn by those providers who are directly caring for COVID-19 patients, nor those in any procedure rooms or isolation areas.)
Banner Health Foundation is requesting donations of these items from businesses and/or community members who have supplies that they do not currently need. Members of the community are not being asked to purchase new items for donation. However, monetary donations can be made online to support Banner’s COVID-19 response efforts and our health care workers at http://give.bannerhealth.com/coronavirus.
Important instructions: To keep volunteers and donors safe, people bringing donations should pack the items into the trunk of their car and pull into the donation line. Please leave windows up and do not get out of your car. A volunteer will unload the items. All people at the site are advised to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet apart. Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, cough or fever should not come to this donation site.
Banner Health is also accepting donations of medical supplies and PPE in Phoenix and Payson:
Phoenix Donations
- Project Cure Building, 2100 W. 14th St., Building T3, Tempe, AZ 85281. The building is located just west of 52nd Street between Broadway and University; look for the Project C.U.R.E signs. In partnership with Project C.U.R.E. in Tempe, donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Payson Donations
- Banner Payson Medical Center (table set up in front of Administration building), 807 S. Ponderosa St.. Payson. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon
For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.