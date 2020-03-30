BREAKING: Arizona Gov. Ducey issues stay-at-home order for state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will issue a stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a tweet there will be no changes to the state’s list of essential services, which can be found below.
Numerous states have issued similar orders -- like California, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and New York.
The orders vary by state, but the basic idea is you can only go outside to go to a grocery store, bank, medical appointments, get food, walk your dog or pick up up essentials for those in need.
Some states are asking residents not to go to work unless they are providing an essential service. What constitutes an essential service varies by state, but all include health care facilities, construction operations, social services, gas stations, banks, grocery stores and daycare centers.
Romero is urging Ducey to narrow his list to only reflect those services that Romero sees as truly essential.
- Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;
- Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless;
- Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;
- Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;
- Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation;
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks;
- Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services;
- Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;
- Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;
- Hardware and supply stores;
- Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;
- Mail, post, shipping and logistics;
- Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;
- Laundry services;
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises;
- Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;
- Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;
- Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;
- Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;
- Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;
- Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;
- Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;
- Hotels and motels;
- And funeral services.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.