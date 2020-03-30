FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm week ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 30, 2020 at 5:14 AM MST - Updated March 30 at 5:14 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet weather continues but temps are warming up! Highs will be in the 80s starting on Tuesday and lasting through the weekend!

MONDAY: Highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s

WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under mainly cloudy skies. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.