FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm week ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet weather continues but temps are warming up! Highs will be in the 80s starting on Tuesday and lasting through the weekend!
MONDAY: Highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s
WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under mainly cloudy skies. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.