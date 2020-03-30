Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff for fallen Phoenix police commander

Commander Greg Carnicle shot during domestic violence call Sunday night

Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff for fallen Phoenix police commander
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, March 30. (Source: State of Arizona)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 30, 2020 at 6:42 AM MST - Updated March 30 at 6:42 AM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Phoenix Police commander who died in the line of duty.

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, was killed during a domestic violence call. He is survived by his wife and four children.
Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, was killed during a domestic violence call. He is survived by his wife and four children. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Twitter)

Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed on Sunday night, March 29. Two other officers were shot during the domestic violence call near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The officers are expected to recover.

The suspect was shot and killed by officers, police said.

Ducey said Carnicle served for over 30 years on the force and was just months away from retirement.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.