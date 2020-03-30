Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff for fallen Phoenix police commander

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Phoenix Police commander who died in the line of duty.
Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed on Sunday night, March 29. Two other officers were shot during the domestic violence call near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The officers are expected to recover.
The suspect was shot and killed by officers, police said.
Ducey said Carnicle served for over 30 years on the force and was just months away from retirement.
