Green Valley Community Foundation establishes COVID-19 impact fund

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the guiding assistance from the ‘Better Together Southern Arizona Coalition’, the Green Valley Community Foundation has established the COVID-19 Community Impact Fund, with an initial $10 thousand that will be used to support community needs in response to COVID-19.
Donations to this fund will be used to provide direct support for local organizations that work with people and communities who may be most affected by COVID-19.
This will likely include support for individuals and families who need access to food and/or healthcare, supplementing lost wages and/or housing costs or support for agencies who work with vulnerable populations such as seniors.
100 percent of donations received for this fund will be allocated to nonprofits.
