Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after midtown collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Sunday night, March 29.
The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the area of 1st and Prince.
The driver of the car showed signs of impairment, police say, but stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation.
The injured motorcyclist was identified as an adult man. Traffic detectives are on the scene.
