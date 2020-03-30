One Phoenix Police officer killed, two others hurt in shooting

By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 29, 2020 at 9:51 PM MST - Updated March 29 at 9:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Phoenix police officer was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Sunday night, March 29.

Phoenix Police confirm Police Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to AZ Family.

According to a Tweet from the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened at the scene of a domestic violence call.

The two other officers are expected to recover at this time.

