One Phoenix Police officer killed, two others hurt in shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Phoenix police officer was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Sunday night, March 29.
Phoenix Police confirm Police Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to AZ Family.
According to a Tweet from the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened at the scene of a domestic violence call.
The two other officers are expected to recover at this time.
