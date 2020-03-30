Parade celebrates woman’s 75th birthday in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local community is not letting the Coronavirus get in the way of a milestone celebration.
The Sun City Oro Valley Rock & Roll Club had planned a surprise birthday party for former president, Francine Saccio, before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country.
With social restrictions now in place, Francine was going to ring in her 75th birthday at home with her husband.
However, the club had different plans.
“[We want Francine] to feel supported and loved and [we want her to] know that there are people, even though she has to stay inside like all of us, that are thinking of her on her birthday,” said Laurie Jarrett, who organized Francine’s Birthday Parade.
On Sunday, about a dozen cars lined up at the Catalina Vista Recreation Center’s parking lot.
“We are going to surprise her big time,” said Norma Martin.
One by one, a parade of cars and golf carts drove past Francine’s house, honking and blaring birthday tunes.
Standing speechless in her front yard, Francine was moved to tears.
“I didn’t expect anything like this at all!” said Francine.
“I am just so thrilled for Francine and I know she will carry this with her forever,” said Nate Norris, Francine’s husband.
Club members ended the evening singing Francine “Happy Birthday” from a distance.
“I’m glad I made it [to 75],” said Francine. “I don’t have a secret, well … one of the things is ‘Keep on dancing’.”
Which is exactly what she did Sunday night.
