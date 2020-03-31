County placing part of its workforce on leave to comply with Governor’s Stay Home order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In compliance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 30 Stay Home Executive Order, the County today implemented its plan to reduce its workforce to those who are essential.
At the close of business today, a number of non-essential employees will be asked to stay home on leave until the Executive Order is rescinded or revised. These employees will be eligible for County and Federal pandemic leave. The remainder of County employees will continue to work, though the County is allowing as many of them as possible to work from home.
The County must still operate critical infrastructure, including the Transportation and Wastewater systems, and provide important human services, especially the Health Department, which is managing the local response to the pandemic, and the Community Services, Employment and Training Department, which is providing assistance to workers affected by the economic repercussions of the effort to slow the spread of the virus.
“These are some of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my more than four decades with Pima County,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “But they are necessary. I and every member of the Board of Supervisors understand that these actions will cause financial hardships for some employees if this order lasts more than a few weeks. We are doing everything we can to assist our workers through this difficult time.”
As a result of the Stay Home order, numerous County facilities are closed or operating with limitations. Numerous programs and services are also suspended or have changed to online or phone service only.
