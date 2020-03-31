FACT FINDERS: How many Pima County patients have recovered from COVID-19?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pima County Health Department share new data on coronavirus cases everyday.
While we report that data to you, many of you have asked about the recovered cases of COVID-19 in the community.
You will find data on the number of tests, the positive cases, where those are and more in Arizona on the state health department’s website. We could not find any data on recovered cases.
The PCHD does not post the recovered cases, either. Dr. Bob England said it is “too early” to collect that data while resources are busy following contacts of confirmed cases.
“We’re still pretty early into this so we don’t have a lot of people that’s run their course, but we do have some and we really want to be able to post a running tally as we go forward," said Dr. England. “The priority so far has been to follow-up on the reported cases, make sure household contacts understand what they need to be doing. So, we’ve put our effort early on where it needed to be. Now we need to understand what’s going on, better.”
The Johns Hopkins Global Coronavius Map does include recovered cases. According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the data sources include the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and more. The “Total Recovered” column on the map will indicate “no data” when researchers determine there is no reliable source to provide such information in a real-time manner.
“Understand, because of the severe lack of testing capability, we really don’t have a feel for how many mild or asymptomatic cases are out there," Dr. England said. "So, we’re hoping to use serology going forward to see who has antibodies and get some perspective on how many people have already had this.”
KOLD News 13 COVID-19 Fact Finders: Submit your questions, we will get you the answers.
