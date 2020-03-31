Fact Finders: Is there accountability with the governor’s stay-at-home order?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 until April 30, 2020.
The order still allows essential businesses to remain open.
Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, landscaping, hardware stores among others.
Residents are allowed to leave your house for what the state considers essential services, like going to the market or picking up a prescription.
Parks are also open at this time, and the governor encouraged people to get outside while maintaining a safe distance from others.
Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus issued a memo saying the department is ready to enforce social distancing using state statutes, the red tag ordinance, or possibly new ordinances.
Magnus said he wants to make one thing clear, the stay-at-home order means no house parties or large gatherings.
Officers will give warnings and talk to people who may not realize they are breaking the order. However, if the actions are repeated or the order is knowingly ignored, police cab charge people with a misdemeanor, which involves up to six months in jail and a fine.
