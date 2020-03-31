FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry for the rest of the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Let’s heat things up! Highs will be in the mid-80s through the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will warm up into the 50s, for the most part. A slight breeze increases on Wed & Thu but it should be mild.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows around 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Light breeze in the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy afternoon.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Light breeze in the afternoon.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.
