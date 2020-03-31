Gov. Ducey to host virtual town hall Thursday on KOLD News 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 and other stations across the state will broadcast a virtual town hall with Gov. Doug Ducey from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
KOLD will also make the town hall available on our Facebook page, news app and OTT apps for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and AppleTV,
The hour-long conversation will air commercial free.
Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major General Michael McGuire and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman will join Gov. Ducey for the town hall.
“Basic information about COVID-19 is everywhere, but our goal is to cut through the clutter, eliminate any misinformation and let everyone in Arizona be part of an important conversation with our state leaders,” said Arizona Broadcasters Association President and CEO Chris Kline. “Arizona broadcasters are coming together in these unprecedented times and we hope it’s a model for everyone in Arizona to do the same.”
