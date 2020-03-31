Growing Up Tucson offering discounts for first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Growing Up Tucson, a care and learning facility for infants, toddlers and children is offering a generous discount for first responders between March 31 and May 21, 2020.
Law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel can get 50 percent off daycare for children.
Registration fees and supply fees are also waived.
Space is limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who qualify will have to provide proof of employment.
No other students will be accepted at this time.
For more info, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.