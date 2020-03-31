Marana Unified School District cancels all school-sanctioned events, districts begin home-learning curriculum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All events planned by schools within the Marana Unified School District are canceled, including high school graduation ceremonies and proms.
The decision comes a day after Gov. Doug Ducey mandated a stay-at-home order to take effect at 5 p.m. March 31 until April 30, 2020 to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Ducey also ordered all schools to remain closed until the end of the school year.
Leaders with the Tucson Unified School District announced all schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, following Ducey’s order.
Administrators with both districts are helping students complete the year through the Learn From Home curriculum, according to a TUSD news release.
School board officials with MUSD will meet March 31 to discuss grading policy for the rest of the school year. TUSD officials plan to hold a special meeting April 7 to address the same issue
