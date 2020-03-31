People head to parks, some practicing social distancing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For Long-time friends, Dan Robbins and Doug Goold, a day at Reid Park would normally be spend on the tennis courts, followed by breakfast.
“We’re having our normal breakfast but abnormally,” said Robbins.
He and Goold sat about six feet apart in lawn chairs in the middle of Reid Park Monday. Homemade breakfasts and conversations were in tow.
Normally, they talk about anything, and everything, but now it’s hard to escape the subject that keeps them separated.
“Well, what does everybody talk about? Coronavirus and a little bit of politics,” said Goold.
By the lake, conversations were a bit different for Mary Kerr and Iain Jack, who were on their first date.
“Life, us, kids, grandkids, work stuff like that,” they said.
Jack said everything was closed, so the park was the next-best thing. They were keeping a safe distance from others while getting closer themselves.
“It’s going really, really well,” said Jack.
These meetings are perfectly legal, even as the Governor issues a stay-at-home order. Parks are part of the essential list to stay open. Officials are urging people to practice social distancing, but over the weekend at Reid Park, large parties gathered under the ramadas. The City of Tucson said the ramadas are open, as well as parks, because they “have always served as places where people can find respite and seek peace and restoration. During this time of uncertainty, these places are needed now more than ever.”
“We do not want people to feel trapped or isolated in their homes,” said Governor Ducey at a news conference Monday. “The weather is beautiful right now. Find a way to get out and enjoy it with physical distancing.”
