People head to parks, some practicing social distancing

These meetings are perfectly legal, even as the Governor issues a stay-at-home order. Parks are part of the essential list to stay open. Officials are urging people to practice social distancing, but over the weekend at Reid Park, large parties gathered under the ramadas. The City of Tucson said the ramadas are open, as well as parks, because they “have always served as places where people can find respite and seek peace and restoration. During this time of uncertainty, these places are needed now more than ever.”