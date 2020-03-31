Pima County to replace Richard Elias after his passing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has begun the process to replace District 5 Supervisor Richard Elias, who died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday.
The 61-year-old Elias had served on the board since his appointment in 2002 to replace Raul Grijalva, who went on to win a seat in Congress.
As Chair of the Board, Elias was instrumental in leading the county effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
As Vice Chair, District 2 Supervisor Ramone Valadez, will become chair.
Valadez says he will seek someone who will not run for the seat in the August primary or November General election.
“Let the people running for the office run for office,” Valadez said. “The person we appoint will focus on governing until voters make their decision.”
There are few rules laying out how the process will take place. Obviously, with coronavirus, there will be no public forums.
“I don’t know how it will play out,” said District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson.
Valadez has suggested the item be placed on the April 7, 2020 agenda for discussion.
“I hope to find someone with governing experience, already in government or is involved in government,” he said. “Because we have some tough decisions we're going to have to make as a board as the year moves forward.
The person chosen to fill the seat must live in the district and be a registered Democrat as Elias was.
Anyone interested in filling the seat must apply for it.
