Stay-at-Home order issued for Arizona, tucsonans respond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is ordering all Arizonans to stay in their homes unless they work for “essential businesses”.
The “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” executive order takes effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31st and will remain in place until April 30th. The move is aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Those who don’t work in essential fields are being told not to go outside unless they are doing certain tasks like filling up on gas, getting outdoor exercise at a 6 ft. distance, going to a doctor’s appointment, buying medication or shopping for groceries.
For Julian Oaxaca, picking up groceries isn’t just an errand, it’s his livelihood. The Instacart employee delivers supplies to people’s doorsteps.
“Most of the people I’m visiting are immunocompromised and can’t leave their homes,” he said.
Which is why Oaxaca supports Ducey’s ‘Stay at Home’ order.
“I am seeing the population [the virus] will affect the greatest,” said Oaxaca. “So, I completely understand, and I applaud [the state for] finally doing it.”
In Tucson, not much will change as Mayor Regina Romero issued a new order late last week advising residents to stay inside and nonessential businesses to close. However, instead of the City solely enforcing the social distancing and business guidelines, the Department of Public Safety will now be able to help.
“We don’t have the police resources to shut down every business. [Violating the order is] a Class 1 misdemeanor,” said Romero. “But we do want to educate, we want to have a light approach.”
Mayor Romero says repeat violators will be cited, which hasn’t happened yet.
When it comes to the ‘Stay at Home’ order, Romero says she is focused on getting the state to shorten its list of “essential businesses”.
“These are hair salons, nail salons, spa services, golf courses,” she said. “[Right now] we strongly advise these businesses close.”
Many residents say another month of this will be painful but necessary.
“If it is going to work, then everyone has to be cooperative,” said Jeremy McCoy.
“We need to help each other, and we will get through it,” said Sylvia Morales. “But it’s going to take all of us working together, making sacrifices.”
“I think the hardest part is in the stores not having the amount of room you need to maneuver and keep the six feet, but I think everyone is doing their best and with a smile; which is nice,” said Oaxaca.
We also heard from residents who were laid off from their jobs and are not sure how they will make ends meet with this order in place until the end of April.
Mayor Romero told us she is doing everything in her power to help residents during this time difficult time, including making grants available for small businesses.
