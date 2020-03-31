Arizona principal gives tips on how to keep students on track while learning from home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents, students and teachers in Arizona will continue online learning for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19. Online learning experts have several recommendations to help the process of learning at home run more smoothly.
Principal Heather Noto of Arizona Connections Academy, an online public school, said parents should make a plan and set rules for schooling at home.
"Create a schedule for them and for you to help keep that feeling of stress at bay," she said.
Parents should establish a specific area to serve as the student’s at-home learning space. Noto said it’s best to make a schedule in learning blocks to give breaks between subjects.
"You have to make the schedule based on your family and their needs," Noto said.
She said kindergartners might have 15-minute blocks, elementary students at 30-minute blocks and high school students can work in 45- to 50-minute intervals
Noto advises understanding the teacher’s expectations. For parents working at home, figure out signals kids can give if they need help with school work.
"Do they have a sign that they hold up?" she said. "Do they have to wait until a certain time to disturb you?"
Students aren't spending time and getting socialize with their peers while learning from home. Noto said it's important to keep kids connected at this time and recommends using apps such as Zoom or Skype to allow kids to talk with their friends.
Teachers are facing the challenge of moving their coursework online and figuring out this new style of teaching.
Noto recommends teachers offer a fun activity, like doing a small art project each day, to keep a sense of community with their classrooms.
"It makes school interesting and helps keep the kids feel connected with their school," she said. "We know that the relationship part of school is the most important piece."
