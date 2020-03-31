TUSD handing out laptops after state cancels spring semester class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a bittersweet feeling being on school campuses Monday.
"It’s our new normal," said Catalina High School Principal Antasio Holley. On Monday, Principal Holley saw some of his students for the last time until next fall as they handed out laptops to seniors.
"We want to make sure they have access to the technology and to the curriculum," said Holley. "Learning does not stop."
Switching to online school will be a challenge for students, but for parents, it’s another weight on their shoulders.
"That’s just another thing we have to worry about," said Tucson High School parent Samuel Gamez.
It’s not the way Gamez or his son saw the year playing out.
"For the seniors, they’re going to miss out on the end of the year, their graduation, all the stuff that goes with being a senior.”
The coronavirus creating new worries for him and other parents who now have to become part-time educators with their kids at home.
"It just increases the load and the stress. It’s harder to work from home it’s much easier to go to school and get it done," said Gamez.
While Monday felt like goodbye, the school year and schoolwork certainly aren’t over.
"As educators we monitor and adjust, and we go from there," said Holley.
Come Tuesday it’ll be a new feeling of growing pains as everyone works to get by.
“Just stay focused and think positive okay" said Holley.
A reminder for parents with students K-8th in TUSD, paper workbook pick up starts Tuesday March 31st while they wait for their extra tablets to be delivered April 6th.
You can stop by your nearest elementary school.
