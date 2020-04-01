BREAKING: Pascua Yaqui Tribe confirms deaths of two female tribal members from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has learned that two female Tribal members have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.
These two individuals are reported to live off the Reservation according to a press release.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division will be working cooperatively with the Pima County Health Department to perform the necessary notifications.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division and the Pima County Health Department (PCHD) are recommending those that were in close contact with the family to self-isolate.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division is continuing to perform limited testing on the Reservation.
