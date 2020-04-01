City of Tucson closes park amenities amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the City of Tucson announced all park playgrounds among other amenities will be closed to the public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order takes effect at 10 p.m. March 31 until the end of April.
The order came late Tuesday, March 31 and includes all park ramadas, playgrounds, sports courts and outdoor fitness equipment, according to a news release from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
All existing reservations for April will be canceled and either refunded or kept for future credit. The city will not take any reservations until the restrictions are lifted.
However, the new order does not impact areas that allow for individualized for activities like open spaces, trails, golf courses, disk golf courses, tennis courts, walking paths, urban fishing areas, dog parks and skate parks, according to the release. Golfers must stay 6 feet apart and use one cart per golfer.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.