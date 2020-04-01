Fact Finders: Can Arizona RVers move to a new spot during stay-at-home order?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Does Arizona’s stay-at-home order mean stay off the state’s roads?
That’s a question the KOLD News 13 Fact Finders received from permanent RVers.
“We are currently staying a local RV Park. My paid stay will end on April 12th requiring me to move on. Will we be able to travel to the next area we previously reserved in Cottonwood, AZ?”
Governor Doug Ducey’s "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected” order promotes increased physical distancing while encouraging social connectedness among residents. Under the executive order, Arizonans are asked to limit their time at essential business and activities. It will be in place until at least April 30 in a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While hotels and motels are included on the order’s list of essential businesses, we couldn’t find a reference to RV parks.
A spokesperson with the Governor’s Office sent us this statement:
“In general, if the RV parks are open, nothing prevents a person from moving to one place or another. We understand, for many people, their RV is their home.”
There are currently no travel advisories issued by a government agency in Arizona, so you can still drive for essential business. You’ll just want to remember, if your travel takes you to more gas stations or public places, you may be more susceptible to germs.
Another thing to check is where your spot is reserved. Many campgrounds and visitors centers at state and public parks have closed. An privately-owned park, while not ordered to, may also opt to close to slow the spread of the virus.
