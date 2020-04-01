FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting April off with some heat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Let’s heat things up! Highs will be in the mid-80s through the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will warm up into the 50s, for the most part. A slight breeze increases on Wed & Thu but it should be mild.
WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the mid-80s under clearing skies. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy afternoon.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-80s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 10% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.