FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting April off with some heat!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday, April 1st
By Stephanie Waldref | April 1, 2020 at 7:58 AM MST - Updated April 1 at 8:18 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Let’s heat things up! Highs will be in the mid-80s through the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will warm up into the 50s, for the most part. A slight breeze increases on Wed & Thu but it should be mild.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the mid-80s under clearing skies. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy afternoon.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-80s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

