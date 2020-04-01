How to maintain healthy relationships under quarantine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As most of us around the world are “practicing social distancing” and “sheltering in place,” many of us are feeling a bit restless.
So how do we manage our relationships in such unusual circumstances?
Psychologists say the most important thing to remember is to have grace with the people you love.
Experts advise yelling is ineffective since it raises everyone’s stress levels.
“We can’t all be the best versions of ourselves right now. We’re all doing the best that we can. If we lower our expectations a little bit, we can start to have more forgiveness and kindness in our hearts,” Dr. Dave Sbarra, a licensed clinical psychologist, said.
Here are a few tips on how to keep your relationships healthy under quarantine:
1. Make time for alone time.
- You need time to recharge.
2. Create a schedule
- Add some structure and make things feel a little more normal
3. Get some fresh air
- Take a walk around the block or go on a skate or bike ride
- Just keep the six-feet rule in mind
4. Use time to your advantage
- Play games together
- Spend extra time learning new things about each other
- Redecorate, clean, and make your home look amazing
The important thing is to keep your cool during this uncertain time.
While finding good things to focus on will take some creativity, there are lots of opportunities!
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.