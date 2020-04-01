Pima County Health Department calling for healthcare volunteers to combat COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Volunteers with any medical background are called to register to help the county health department tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Arizona.
Volunteers can register to the Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals to help, according to a news release from PCHD, under the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona.
With volunteers listed as essential workers, anyone is encouraged to register, especially individuals with medical experience.
When registering, volunteers may choose from three options.
- Health or medical volunteers can register under MRC of Southern Arizona;
- Pima County residents (as individuals) can register under “Pima County” or “Pima County Health Department;” and
- Faith-based and church group volunteers can register under “Pima County-Faith Based.”
