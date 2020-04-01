Pima County water main break forces closure of downtown Tucson facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has reported a water main break in downtown Tucson, which will prompt a closure of multiple downtown facilities on Wednesday, April 1.
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has directed staff to vacate the following buildings:
- Central Plant – 190 West Pennington
- Administration East – 130 West Congress
- Administration West – 150 West Congress
- Superior Courts – 110 West Congress
- El Presidio Garage – 110 N. Meyer Ave
Public services will not be available at these locations for the remainder of the day, April 1.
The water main should be repaired and normal building functions are expected to resume tomorrow morning (Thursday, April 2). In addition, the ongoing closures and service limitations related to the COVID-19 outbreak will remain in place.
A list of County service closures can be found here.
